NIA conducts searches at multiple locations across country in two separate Islamic State-related cases

Updated: July 31, 2022 7:25:33 pm
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday conducted searches at 13 locations across six states in a case related to Islamic State conspiracy to spread terror in the country.
“NIA conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in 6 states viz. Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat; Arariya district in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka; Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra; and Deoband district in Uttar Pradesh in the case pertaining to activities of ISIS. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on 25.06.2022 under sections 153A & 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA(P) Act,” a statement from the NIA read.
The agency said searches have led to seizure of “incriminating documents/material”.
The NIA Sunday also conducted searches in Trivandrum district in Kerala in a case pertaining to the arrest of one Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sathik, who was arrested along with four others in Tamil Nadu in February this year.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to the NIA, the accused had hatched a conspiracy for threatening the general public and police officials and also attempted to murder police personnel during the checking of their Scorpio car when they were intercepted on February 21, 2022.
“The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for secession of a part of India and had intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like ‘Khilafah Party of India’, ‘Khilafah Front of India’, ‘Intellectual Students of India (ISI)’ and associating themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda,” the NIA said in a statement.
The case was earlier registered by Tamil Nadu police and later taken over by the NIA.
“The search conducted today have led to seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents,” the NIA statement said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Key mover behind MVA, BJP detractor Sanjay Raut now under ED glare
Watch: CWG gets taste of Indo-Pak rivalry as India bowler make merry
Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest car owner
Iconic Tripura palace to be turned into museum celebrating royal history, Tagore links
Har ghar tiranga: Edu dept directs all Delhi schools to hoist Tricolour from Aug 13-15
Naga Chaitanya on separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu making headlines: ‘Frustrating… we have moved on’
Srihari Natraj qualifies for semifinals in men’s 50m backstroke
Vicky Kaushal celebrates Katrina Kaif’s achievements, calls her ‘beautiful, woman of his life’
When Shah Rukh Khan prank-called Satya actor JD Chakravarthy, Tabu cried thinking he was dead
Nikhat Zareen storms into 50kg quarterfinals, Shiva Thapa crashes out
Yogeshwar Singh finishes 15th in all-around final Birmingham
Tales of tragedy: Communal murders rock families of three innocent men in Dakshina Kannada