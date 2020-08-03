NIA searches DU professor Hany Babu’s Noida residence

Miranda House English professor and Babu’s wife Jenny Rowena was in the house in Noida with the couple’s 17-year-old daughter during the search. (Representational) Miranda House English professor and Babu’s wife Jenny Rowena was in the house in Noida with the couple’s 17-year-old daughter during the search. (Representational)

The NIA on Sunday searched the house of Delhi University professor Hany Babu MT, who was recently arrested for his alleged links to the Bhima Koregaon case, and seized several documents and electronic items.

Miranda House English professor and Babu's wife Jenny Rowena was in the house in Noida with the couple's 17-year-old daughter during the search.

“During the search of accused Hany Babu’s house, NIA seized one account ledger, one receipt book of the Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr G N Saibaba, several documents as well as electronic items… Further investigation in the case is continued,” NIA said. Saibaba has been sentenced to life imprisonment for having Maoist links.

“They came with a search warrant at around 7.30 am and were at home for around two hours. They told me they had come to collect evidence,” Rowena said.

“I asked them for the hash values of the electronic items but they refused saying they don’t do so… they also took a book published by the defence committee called ‘Prisons We Make’. A copy of the same book was also seized from our place by the Pune Police last year,” she said.

DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) President Rajib Ray condemned the search. “I strongly protest and urge the government to desist from these illegal, strong-arm tactics and stop this witch-hunt against academics and scholars,” he said.

