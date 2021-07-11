NIA searches 7 locations in Kashmir over circulation of ISIS propaganda

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday searched seven locations in Kashmir in connection with a case relating to attempts by terror group ISIS to recruit youth in India. It detained some people for questioning, the police said.

The agency claimed ISIS is posting material online to “radicalize impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India”.

The agency registered a case in this matter on June 29 and, accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, carried out searches on Sunday.

Police officials said that the central agency sleuths raided a few locations at Achabal in Anantnag and detained at least five youths for questioning. The officials also searched a religious seminary in Srinagar besides a few locations in Awantipora and Baramulla.

“In order to execute its nefarious plan, an organised campaign has been launched over the cyber space, which is supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities,” the NIA said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the NIA, ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with its cadres in India have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members to the terror organisation’s fold. All of this, the NIA has claimed, is done using pseudo identities.

“In this connection, an India-centric online propaganda magazine, ‘Voice of Hind’ (VOH), is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred,” the agency statement said.

The NIA claimed its searches led to recovery and seizure of a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop, hard disks and t-shirts with ISIS printed on them.