NIA searches 3 locations in Patna in terror module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at three locations in Patna in connection with a case related to a “self-radicalised” individual propagating a terror module ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’.

In a statement, the NIA on Tuesday said the accused Margub Ahmad Danish, alias ‘Tahir’, a resident of Phulwari Sharif in Patna district was arrested sometime back for anti-national activities and radicalisation of impressionable youth over social media.

Ghazwa-e-Hind is an offshoot of banned global terror outfit Al-Qaida.

“The case was initially registered on July 14 at the Phulwarisharif police station and re-registered by the NIA on July 22. During the searches conducted on the premises of the accused and other suspected persons, incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, were seized. Investigations have revealed that Danish was a self-radicalised individual and was in contact with a number of foreign entities via a WhatsApp group created by him called “Ghazwa-e-Hind”. In this group, terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were being glorified with the view to radicalise impressionable youth. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was propagating conquest of India through violence,” the NIA spokesperson said.