NIA urges SC to urgently list its plea challenging default bail granted to Sudha Bharadwaj

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday urged the Supreme Court to urgently list its plea challenging the default bail granted to activist Sudha Bharadwaj in the Elgar Parishad case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, mentioned the appeal against the Bombay High Court before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Seeking urgent listing, he told the court that the HC order will come into effect on December 8. The court said it will look into it.

The Bombay High Court had granted Bharadwaj default bail on December 1 on the ground that her detention under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was extended by a sessions court that had no power to do so.

The HC said that when a special court designated under the NIA Act, 2008, existed in Pune, the sessions judge had no jurisdiction to extend the detention beyond the stipulated 90 days. It directed that she be produced before the Special NIA Court on December 8, for the conditions of her bail and date of her release to be decided.

It, however, rejected the default bail pleas filed by Varavara Rao, Sudhir Dhawale, Vernon Gonsalves, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Arun Ferreira.

Bharadwaj is the first among 16 activists arrested in the case to have been granted default bail. Poet-activist Varavara Rao is currently out on medical bail. Jesuit priest Stan Swamy died in a private hospital on July 5 this year, while waiting for medical bail.