NIA says GoPro connected to Pahalgam attack was ‘activated’ in China, court seeks assistance from Chinese authorities

An NIA court in Jammu has issued a Letter Rogatory (letter of request) to the competent judicial authority in China for assistance in finding the supply chain and end-user details of an electronic device linked to the probe into last year’s terror attack in Pahalgam.

The move came in response to an application filed by NIA Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Choudhary under BNSS section 112, which empowers Indian courts to issue a ‘Letter of Request’ to authorities in foreign countries regarding evidence that may be outside India.

Terrorists had on April 22 last year killed 25 tourists and a local guide in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam.