Hyderabad: NIA registers first human trafficking case under newly amended law

The National Investigation Agency has registered its first case connected with human trafficking under the amended NIA Act. The case pertains to busting a prostitution racket in Hyderabad. Three persons have been arrested in the case for their involvement in the trafficking of Bangladeshi women to Hyderabad.

In July this year, the Lok Sabha passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The amendments enable the NIA to additionally investigate offences related to human trafficking, counterfeit currency, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The NIA was set up in 2009 in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives. The amended Act gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians, Indian interests abroad and having links with India.

The NIA Act, 2008, governs the functioning of India’s premier counterterror agency. It was introduced by then Home Minister P Chidambaram in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.