NIA registers case to probe suspended J-K DySP Davinder Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday registered a case to probe suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh who was caught with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in the Valley last week. The central agency took over the probe today, two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked it to initiate the process of investigating the case, reported news agency PTI.

The J&K Police had earlier recommended the NIA take over the case. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday said, “We have already recommended an NIA probe into the matter as things of wider magnitude may come out.”

“We do not believe in sheltering anyone… we show no leniency towards anybody involved in such crimes, irrespective of one’s rank or the organisation,” he added.

Police sources told The Indian Express Davinder Singh and the arrested militants have revealed during interrogation that the militants were hiding at Davinder’s residence in Srinagar’s Indira Nagar. A highly fortified locality, Indira Nagar is in Badamibagh Cantonment area and several top Army, police and civil administration officers, as well as politicians, live there.

The police later raided the residence and recovered two rifles. The police also conducted searches at nearly half a dozen other places.

Davinder Singh’s arrest last week also brought back questions about his alleged role in the 2001 Parliament attack case.

In 2004, in a letter to his lawyer Sushil Kumar, Afzal Guru, then lodged in Tihar Jail for his involvement in the Parliament attack, had said that “DSP Davinder Singh”, then posted with J&K Police’s Special Operations Group at Humhama, had asked him to “take Mohammad”, a Pakistani national identified as one of those who carried out the Parliament attack, “to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him”. Afzal Guru was convicted and hanged on February 9, 2013.

