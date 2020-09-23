NIA raids multiple places in arrested J&K cop, illegal cross-LoC trade

The NIA headquarters in New Delhi. (Express Photo/File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted a series of searches in connection with two separate cases in Kashmir. It raided six locations across Bramulla, Budgam and Uri in connection with the case involving arrested J&K Police deputy SP Devender Singh, and also conducted searches at residences of four people across Sopore and Baramulla in connection with its probe into illegal LoC trade.

In the Devender Singh case of allegedly providing assistance to Hizbul Mujahideen operatives, houses of close associates of accused Tariq Mir were searched. The NIA had arrested Mir on April 29 for his alleged role in smuggling and supply of weapons to Hizbul terrorists.

The premises searched are associated with Haleema Begum, Shaheen Lone, Shareen Bibi — all in Baramulla — Azad Ahmed in Uri, and Tafazul Parimoo in Budgam. Lone, the NIA stated, works as an inspector in J&K Power Development Department. His father- in-law’s house at Waza Mohalla, Palhalan, Baramulla, was also searched by the agency. Shareen Bibi is Mir’s wife.

“Several incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized during these searches,” the NIA stated.

On January 11, J&K Police had arrested alleged Hizbul terrorists Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather while they were in Devender Singh’s car at AlQazigund. “The investigation had revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based HM [Hizbul Mujahideen] leadership and Pak ISI and an OGW [overground worker] network that facilitates the supply of funds and arms & ammunition to HM terrorists in J&K,” NIA said in a statement.

In the second case of illegalities in cross-LoC trade, searches were carried out at the premises of Peer Arshid Iqbal (currently lodged in Jammu’s Kathua jail in a narcotics case); Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, proprietor off Sheikh Brothers and Hamid Brothers (currently in Baramulla jail in a narcotics case); Bashir Ahmad Sofi, a district-level Hurriyat leader; and Abdul Hamid Lone, owner of Asha Traders in Sopore. Barring the last, all three raids were conducted in Baramulla.

