Toggle Menu
NIA conducts raids in Kerala over ISIS linkshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/nia-raids-kerala-isis-kasaragod-module-case-5699192/

NIA conducts raids in Kerala over ISIS links

The agency carried out raids in Kasargod and Palakkad and interrogated three individuals who are suspected to have links with the youth who joined the dreaded terror organisation.

nia raids, nia raids in kerala, isis in kerala, nia raids against isis in kerala, kerala news
The agency also interrogated three suspects in connection with the two-year-old ISIS Kasaragod Module case.

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted searches at three places in Kerala in connection with a case pertaining to youth from the state joining ISIS.

The agency carried out raids in Kasargod and Palakkad and interrogated three individuals who are suspected to have links with the youth who joined the dreaded terror organisation. Besides this, the NIA also seized digital devices and CDs of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

The case, known as the ISIS Kasaragod Module case, first came to light last year when the NIA busted an ISIS module in Kasaragod and arrested a 25-year-old youth, Habeeb Rahman.

Further investigation revealed that a group of 14 people had left India or their workplaces in Middle-East Asia, between mid-May and early July, 2016,  to join ISIS.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cyclonic storm 'Fani' to intensify into 'severe cyclonic storm': IMD
2 China removes BRI map that showed J-K, Arunachal Pradesh as part of India
3 BJP asks warring MLAs not to issue statements against each other