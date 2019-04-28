NIA conducts raids in Kerala over ISIS links

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted searches at three places in Kerala in connection with a case pertaining to youth from the state joining ISIS.

The agency carried out raids in Kasargod and Palakkad and interrogated three individuals who are suspected to have links with the youth who joined the dreaded terror organisation. Besides this, the NIA also seized digital devices and CDs of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

The case, known as the ISIS Kasaragod Module case, first came to light last year when the NIA busted an ISIS module in Kasaragod and arrested a 25-year-old youth, Habeeb Rahman.

Further investigation revealed that a group of 14 people had left India or their workplaces in Middle-East Asia, between mid-May and early July, 2016, to join ISIS.