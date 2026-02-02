NIA’s Kashmir crackdown: Govt employee, former militant’s homes raided in fresh terror link probe

In December, the NIA conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations in Kashmir and Lucknow as part of its investigation into the blast near Red Fort in Delhi in November. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday conducted raids in several districts of Kashmir in connection with terror conspiracy cases that the agency is investigating, The Indian Express has learnt.

The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of the Valley, accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force. The raids were conducted at the homes of an individual allegedly associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami, a government employee and a former militant among others, sources said.

In December, the NIA conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations in Kashmir and Lucknow as part of its investigation into the blast near Red Fort in Delhi in November.