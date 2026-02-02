NIA’s Kashmir crackdown: Govt employee, former militant’s homes raided in fresh terror link probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday conducted raids in several districts of Kashmir in connection with terror conspiracy cases that the agency is investigating, The Indian Express has learnt.
The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of the Valley, accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force. The raids were conducted at the homes of an individual allegedly associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami, a government employee and a former militant among others, sources said.
In December, the NIA conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations in Kashmir and Lucknow as part of its investigation into the blast near Red Fort in Delhi in November.
The raids focused on premises connected to those arrested from the “terror module” linked to the blast on November 10 that killed 13 people and wounded 32.
“Various digital devices and other incriminating material were seized during the searches conducted at the premises of several accused and suspects in the two states,” the NIA had said in a statement in December. “A total of eight locations were searched in the districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Awantipora of J&K, and one location in Lucknow,” it said.
The agency has not so far clarified if any arrests were made Monday.
