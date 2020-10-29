NIA raids 6 NGOs, trusts in Kashmir, Delhi in connection with terror funding case: Officials

Several incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

The NIA on Thursday raided 9 locations in the Valley and one in Delhi in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts diverting funds meant for charitable activities to “secessionist and separatist activities” in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Those whose premises were searched include Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance in Delhi, Human Welfare foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and JK Voice of Victims.

The case was registered on October 8 under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA on receiving “credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions” and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

