NIA raids 56 locations across J&K in connection with its probe into terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids on 56 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe into the alleged support and funding of terror activities by members of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Sources said the raids were carried out in connection with a case registered by NIA against Jamaat-e-Islami members on February 5 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The searches, conducted by NIS with J&K police, were spread across districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri.

NIA claimed a case had to be registered as the Jamaat-e-Islami continued its “separatist and secessionist activities” even after being proscribed by the government on February 28, 2019.

“The members of the organisation have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but these funds are instead being used for violent and secessionist activities,” the NIA said in a statement.

It claimed the funds raised by Jamaat-e-Islami are also being channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres.

“JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members ( Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities,” it said.

NIA claimed its searches included the premises of office bearers of JeI, its members and also offices of trusts purportedly run by the organisation.

“During the searches today, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects,” it said.

Following the Pulwama attack in February 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a notification banning the organisation for five years under Section 3 of UAPA.

The MHA had then said the Jamaat-e-Islami is “involved in anti-national and subversive” activities “intending to cause disaffection”. The notification was issued after a high-level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MHA had also said that the Jamaat-e-Islami “has been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to internal security and public order, and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country”.

“JeI is in close touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism and militancy in J&K and elsewhere. JeI is supporting claims for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India,” the notification said.

“If unlawful activities of JeI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it is likely to escalate its subversive activities, including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the government established by law…JeI, if not banned would continue advocating secession of J&K from Union of India; propagate anti-national and separatist sentiments prejudicial to integrity and security of the country, escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence,” it added.

Days after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, police and paramilitary forces, in a sudden crackdown on the night of February 22, 2019, had raided houses of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists across the Valley and detained them.

Police sources had then said about 250 leaders and activists have been detained. Jamaat-e-Islami leaders put the figure at over 300.

Among those detained were top state and district leaders, including Jamaat-e-Islami chief Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, former secretary general Dr Ghulam Qadir Lone, spokesperson Advocate Zahid Ali and most of the district presidents. Most of the activists were detained from the four districts of South Kashmir. Fayaz continues to be in jail.

JeI J&K, which was founded in 1942, has a strong cadre base across the state. It is separate from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and is more inclined towards Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. It maintains that J&K is a disputed territory, and seeks the resolution of crisis through the right to self-determination.

In 1990, when militancy erupted in the Valley, the Hizbul Mujahideen called itself the military wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. While hundreds of its activists were killed by the counter-insurgent force Ikhwan in the mid-90s, JeI distanced itself from militancy in 1997.