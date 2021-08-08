NIA raids multiple locations linked to Jamaat-e-Islami activists in terror funding probe 

Sources said the searches at the residential premises of Jamaat-e-Islami activists started during the early hours of Saturday, and are in progress. (Representational Image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids on the premises of Jamaat-e-Islami activists at over a dozen places across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe into their alleged support and funding of terror activities in the Union Territory.

Sources said the case was registered by the NIA against Jamaat activists and office bearers early this year, for allegedly supporting terror activities at the behest of Pakistan. The organisation was banned by the central government in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Sources said the searches at the residential premises of Jamaat-e-Islami activists started during the early hours of Saturday, and are in progress. The raids were conducted in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Rajouri districts in Jammu division, besides a number of places in Kashmir, including Anantnag and Shopian districts, sources said.

Only last month, the NIA had arrested nearly half a dozen people following multiple raids at various locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with an Islamic State conspiracy to allegedly radicalise and recruit local youth for carrying out terror activities. The raids had followed termination of 11 employees by the J&K government, including the two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin for alleged terror links.