ISIS module case: NIA raids underway at seven locations in Coimbatore

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday raided seven locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, reported news agency ANI. The searches, based on a fresh case filed in the city, were at the residences of youths suspected to be in contact with members of the Islamic State group.

The leader of the module was reportedly found to be Facebook friends with Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind of the Sri Lanka terror attacks on April 21, reported ANI.

The NIA has already raided multiple places in Kerala and Hyderabad after it was alleged that the members of ISIS were involved in a conspiracy to identify, motivate, radicalise, recruit and train Indian Muslim youth on behalf of the proscribed outfit to carry out terror activities.