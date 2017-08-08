NIA questions Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s sons in terror funding case

Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s sons questioned by NIA in an alleged terror funding case. Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s sons questioned by NIA in an alleged terror funding case.

National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday questioned Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s sons, Naeem and Naseem, in terror funding case. On July 31, Naeem was scheduled to visit New Delhi to appear before NIA for interrogation but according to a PTI report, he was admitted to the SKIMS Hospital after he complained of chest pain. While Naeem is the head of the separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s younger son Naseem works at an agricultural university in Srinagar.

On July 30, the NIA conducted raids at two places belonging to a close aide of Geelani in Jammu. Devinder Singh Behal, chairperson of Jammu Kashmir Peace Forum was also detained. The NIA also arrested seven Kashmiri separatists in connection with a case of alleged terror funding from Pakistan. Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Funtoosh, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate are the seven arrested.

An NIA officer said, “We have ascertained financial trails which are leading to some of these accused. It has also been ascertained that some of the funding has been coming from Pakistan.” The NIA spokesman alleged that these men were raising, receiving funds through illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. “They were using funds for causing disruption in Kashmir Valley by way of pelting stones on security forces, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.” The agency said that while conducting raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana, it has recovered documents, electronic devices, cash and valuables worth several crores of rupees.

