NIA questions 2 Delhi University teachers in connection with Elgaar Parishad

Two Delhi University (DU) teachers – P K Vijayan from Hindu College and Rakesh Ranjan from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) – were questioned on Friday by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

This comes just over a fortnight after the NIA arrested a DU teacher – associate professor Hany Babu M T, who teaches English – citing his alleged involvement in the same case.

All three were involved in the Committee for the Defence and Release of G N Saibaba, a former Political Science teacher of DU convicted of having Maoist links. Their membership of the committee was also allegedly in focus during the duo’s questioning.

According to Vijayan, both of them were summoned at 10 am and were allowed to go around 8.30 pm. He said Ranjan was interrogated first, and he was made to wait until Ranjan’s questioning got over.

“My interrogation began around 4 pm; then he was made to wait. Their focus was on the Bhima Koregaon violence and my role in the Saibaba defence committee,” Vijayan said. The NIA investigators, Vijayan said, told him that their names had come up during the probe – “so they just wanted to us to clarify.”

Ranjan, who teaches Economics at SRCC, did not respond to calls and texts.

Student groups of both colleges released statements condemning the questioning.

The NIA is investigating the connection between “provocative speeches” made at an Elgaar Parishad event on December 31, 2017 and the caste violence in Bhima Koregaon in Pune the following day.

