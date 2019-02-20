Toggle Menu
NIA takes over Pulwama attack probe from J&K Policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/nia-pulwama-attack-probe-jk-police-5593318/

NIA takes over Pulwama attack probe from J&K Police

The agency has re-registered the case and formed a team to investigate the terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, an NIA spokesperson said.

jammu and kashmir terror attack, kashmir terror attack, pulwama attack, pulwama terror attack, awantipora terror attack, crpf, jaish e mohammed, isi, masood azhar, pakistan, terrorist groups, india, india pakistan relations, terrorism, united states, china, indian express news
Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a local militant. (Express photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe into the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama from the Jammu and Kashmir police, officials said.

The agency has re-registered the case and formed a team to investigate the terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, an NIA spokesperson said.

The state police had registered a case at the Awantipora police station on February 14 after a suicide bomber blew himself up next to a CRPF bus, which was part of a 78-vehicle convoy carrying over 2,500 personnel on their way from Jammu to Srinagar.

The NIA has already gathered explosive material from the blast site in Lethpora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and has been involved in the questioning of around a dozen people detained by police following the bombing, officials said.

The agency has also met senior police, intelligence and army officers to gather whatever evidence they have, they said. The NIA will probe the planning and execution of the terror attack, the second such in three decades of militancy in the state. In 2000, a 17-year-old Kashmiri boy had blown himself outside the Srinagar-based army cantonment in the year 2000, killing two Army men.

On Monday, three Jaish terrorists were killed in a 16-hour operation in Pulwama’s Pinglan area, 12 km from the spot of the February 14 attack. An Army major and four security personnel also lost their lives.

Advertising

Police and the Army announced Tuesday that these terrorists were responsible for last Thursday’s attack.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IRCTC train ticket cancellation rules and charges: How much Indian Railways charge for cancellation of tickets
2 Shiv Sena agreed to pact after BJP nod for sharing CM's post: Ramdas Kadam
3 NIA takes over Pulwama attack probe from J-K Police