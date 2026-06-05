PFI ‘sinister organisation’, its activities could’ve caused civil war in India: NIA to court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday told a Delhi court that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was “the most sinister organisation” whose activities, if left unchecked, “would have led to a civil war in the country”.
The agency was addressing concluding arguments on the framing of charges in the terror case against the banned outfit. The case lodged by the NIA pertains to an alleged conspiracy hatched by the PFI leadership to “radicalise Muslim youth” and to “promote enmity against Hindus”.
After hearing arguments on charge for nearly three months, Special Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court reserved his order on charge. After an order on charge is passed, the trial in this case is likely to begin.
The arguments which concluded on Thursday saw a sharp exchange. The defence counsel representing PFI contended that if the RSS could call for a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, PFI was equally entitled to aspire to an Islamic nation. “If the RSS is right, how can they be wrong?” the defence counsel argued.
NIA Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi countered that the distinction lay in means and intent. The RSS, he said, was “a nationalist organisation” that did not collude with Pakistan, sought no destruction of India and used no illegal means, adding that “Hindutva is a way of life”.
SPP Tyagi, who was accompanied by advocates Jatin Khatri, Amit Rohilla and Shubham Goyal, alleged that the PFI leaders had “hatched a long-term plan to raise an army”. Under the garb of socio-economic and welfare activities, he claimed, the organisation lured young Muslim men, “filled them with hatred against Hindus” and brainwashed them into “waging Jihad to establish an Islamic state”.
The NIA further alleged that PFI cadres were directed to join the Islamic State (IS), travel to Syria to learn its methods, and replicate those techniques in India.
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PFI had drawn up a hit-list of BJP and VHP leaders marked for elimination by its so-called “Khursit” departments, and was reaching out to surrendered militants to procure firearms and train its cadre to “wage war against India”, the NIA claimed.
Arguments on charge in this case were heard extensively by the predecessor NIA judge before he was transferred.
In this case, there are a total of 20 accused persons along with PFI. Over 1,300 criminal cases have been registered against PFI members across the country by law enforcement agencies related to offences linked to the killing of leaders associated with Hindu organisations, organising suspected terror camps, alleged radicalisation of youth, and links with foreign terrorist organisations such as the IS.
In September 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had published a gazette notification declaring the organisation and its associates unlawful. According to the MHA, there have been multiple recoveries from PFI members over the years, including documents on how to make IEDs and containing material on converting India into an Islamic state besides hand-held marine radio sets, pen drives with pro-IS videos, ammunition, and weapons.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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