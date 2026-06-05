PFI ‘sinister organisation’, its activities could’ve caused civil war in India: NIA to court

The NIA alleged that PFI cadres were directed to join the Islamic State (IS), travel to Syria to learn its methods, and replicate those techniques in India. (File Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday told a Delhi court that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was “the most sinister organisation” whose activities, if left unchecked, “would have led to a civil war in the country”.

The agency was addressing concluding arguments on the framing of charges in the terror case against the banned outfit. The case lodged by the NIA pertains to an alleged conspiracy hatched by the PFI leadership to “radicalise Muslim youth” and to “promote enmity against Hindus”.

After hearing arguments on charge for nearly three months, Special Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court reserved his order on charge. After an order on charge is passed, the trial in this case is likely to begin.