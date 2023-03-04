scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
NIA: Over 150 bank accounts attached for funding LWE

“A total of 152 bank accounts, including 124 special term deposit receipts, and one SBI Mutual Fund account containing more than Rs 20.65 crore belonging to M/s Santosh Construction and its different partners were attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” an NIA spokesperson said.

NIA, National Investigation Agency (NIA), unlawful activities, Unlawful Activities Act, Indian Express, India news, current affairs“These accounts had earlier been frozen under the provisions of CrPC but have been found to be proceeds of terrorism during investigations, warranting their attachment under UAPA. Investigations have revealed that the accused, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, one of the partners of M/s Santosh Construction, had a nexus with top CPI(Maoist) cadres. He had provided cash to Ravindra Ganjhu, a regional committee member of the CPI(Maoist), for furtherance of Maoist activities,” the spokesperson said.
In a crackdown on “funding source” of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached 152 bank accounts and special term deposit receipts and a mutual fund account, containing more than Rs 20 crore, belonging to a firm and its different partners. This is the largest-ever amount attached by the NIA in cases pertaining to LWE.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 01:35 IST
