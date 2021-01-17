NIA notices misuse of power against right to protest: AIKS

The AIKS is the farmers wing of the CPI(M) and is among the unions holding protests demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

If the government has “evidence of secessionist elements then it should be brought to the public notice and legally proceeded against”, the All India Kisan Sabha said on Saturday, a day after protesting farmers’ unions raised the issue of NIA notices and summons to farm leaders during their meeting with the ministerial panel.

“AIKS strongly protests against the NIA sending notice and summons to various farmers’ leaders, including Baldev Singh Sirsa, who is a member of the delegation attending discussion with Modi government, under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” the AIKS said in a statement signed by its general secretary Hannan Mollah and president Ashok Dhawale.

“The way the NIA is sending notices to farmers’ leaders and those supporting the struggle is highly objectionable and brazen misuse of power against the democratic rights of people to protest,” it said. “If the government has evidence of secessionist elements then it should be brought to the public notice and legally proceeded against. Without doing that, government sending notices to farmers’ leaders and misguiding the Supreme Court is not acceptable. It needs to be condemned by all, including the political parties.”

The AIKS is the farmers wing of the CPI(M) and is among the unions holding protests demanding repeal of the three farm laws. The AIKS also said that farmers’ unions under the banner of Delhi Chalo Samyukta Kisan Morcha have clearly stated that they have nothing to do with any banned organisations.

“In this context, the BJP-led Union government trying to paint the farmers’ struggle as aided by Khalistani forces is an anti-national move affecting national unity. It is the most reckless, communal behavior of RSS and BJP leadership that will help the anti-national forces only in a sensitive state like Punjab,” it said.