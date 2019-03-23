NIA names three, including Pak national, in chargesheet against FIF

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) has named three people, including a Pakistani national, in its chargesheet against chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) Hafiz Saeed and others. The three named by the NIA are Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Salim and Mohammad Kamran, who is from Pakistan and is absconding.

The NIA said Hafiz Saeed along with deputy chief of FIF Shahid Mahmood hatched a conspiracy from 2012 to create sleeper cells and logistic base in Delhi and Haryana under the garb of religious work.

“In pursuance of this conspiracy, Mahmood tasked his associate namely Mohammad Kamran, a Pakistani national based in Dubai, for re-routing funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels. Kamran was further tasked to identify religious minded Indian Muslims who could be given this fund in the name of construction of mosque, education in Madrasa, marriage of girls, medical assistance to create its bases,” said the NIA.

The targeted people were intended to be used for creating sleeper cells and hideouts. Accordingly, Kamran identified a few Indians in Dubai, including Mohammad Salman, for this purpose. He started transferring large amount of funds through hawala in the name of religious work. For the construction of mosque Khulfa-e-Rashideen in Uttawar, Palwal in Haryana, Salman received huge funds from Kamran.

Salman, who is from Uttawar but has been living in Delhi since childhood, was among the largest contributors to a fund for building the mosque. Sources said residents of the village arranged for more than 10 acres of land while money for construction was given by Salman.