NIA nabs key conspirator involved in Delhi-Almora IS module case

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday made its 13th arrest in connection with the case of Delhi-Amroha module of the Islamic State (IS). The agency arrested Delhi-resident Mohd Faiz from Jaffrabad in the national capital.

“During investigation, role of the said accused person has surfaced as one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP,” read an NIA statement.

According to NIA, Faiz is a key member of the alleged IS-inspired terror outfit Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam. Besides founding the group, he was also instrumental in bringing other members. “Investigation has revealed that he was closely involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition for the group to carry out terrorist acts in and around National Capital Region,” added the NIA statement.

During its raids on the group on December 26, the NIA claimed to have seized huge cache of arms and explosives including 25 kg of explosive material, such as Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate, Sulphur, sugar material paste, 12 pistols, 150 rounds of live ammunition, one country-made rocket launcher, 112 alarm clocks, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature and a cash amount of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Among the 12 pistols, sources said, eight were of good quality and four were factory made.

Among the recoveries is also a video with visuals of an IED. According to NIA, Mufti Suhail is heard explaining intricacies of an IED in the video. “The group had learnt to assemble an IED through online literature and videos,” an NIA investigator said.

NIA said the explosives and weapons were going to be used by the group to target certain political personalities and some Right Wing establishments in Delhi. While being interrogated by Delhi police, the group had said that Delhi police headquarters was one of its targets. They had also stated that NIA headquarters was among targets, sources said.

Officially, the NIA has maintained that the group, led by 29-year-old Islamic preacher Mufti Suhail, had plans to target “vital installations and important personalities which included politicians”.