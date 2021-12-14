NIA arrests Afghan national in Mundra port drug haul case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested an Afghan national in connection with its probe into the Mundra port drug haul case. The accused has been identified as Sobhan Aryanfar (28) and he is a resident of Neb Sarai in south Delhi.

“During investigation, the arrested Afghan national has been found to be involved in the conspiracy of transporting narcotic drugs concealed in import consignment of ‘Semi-processed Talc stones’ originating from Afghanistan,” the agency said in a statement.

The NIA had earlier arrested seven accused persons in this case.

On October 20, the agency had conducted searches at a godown in Neb Sarai in connection with the case and claimed to have seized “white powder material”.

“A search was conducted at Neb Sarai in Delhi in connection with the seizure of narcotics substance imported in the guise of semi-processed talc stones by M/s Aashi Trading company. During the search conducted today, white powder material, suspected to be talc mixed with narcotics, has been seized with the help of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory),” the agency had said in a statement.

This was the third search in the case. The agency had on October 12 conducted searches at multiple locations in New Delhi in connection with the case. It had then searched residential premises and godowns at Lajpat Nagar, Alipur, Khera Kalan in Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides sections of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the NIA has also invoked Section 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act) and Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy to commit terror acts) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



On October 9, the NIA had conducted searches across the country.

The case is related to the seizure of 2,988.21 kg of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra port by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The heroin was found in two containers, which were declared as containing “semi-processed talc stones”, that landed at Mundra Port from Afghanistan via Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, in the name of Aashi Trading Company of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The case was transferred to the NIA on October 6. The NIA said it had registered a case in the matter following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NIA FIR has named Machavaram Sudhakaran, Durga P V Govindaraju and Rajkumar P as accused, among others. “Pursuant to registration of the case, requisite actions as per law for expeditious investigation of the case have been initiated,” the NIA said.

Sudhakaran and Govindaraju, a Chennai-based couple, own the company which was shipping the contraband. Govindaraju is the proprietor of the firm M/s Aashi Trading Company, registered in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, that was importing the talc from a firm called M/s Hasan Husain Ltd. Rajkumar, from Coimbatore, worked in Iran and was allegedly “coordinating with foreign suppliers”.