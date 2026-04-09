Malda judicial officers attack case: NIA files 12 cases, teams on the ground after SC order

Judicial officers were held hostage for hours and their vehicles attacked during rescue. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Three days after the Supreme Court slammed the West Bengal Government for failing to prevent the gherao of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal’s Malda on April 1, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday registered 12 cases and dispatched five teams to probe the incidents.

Acting on the apex court’s directive, NIA re-registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs) from the Mothabari Police Station and five from the Kalichak Police Station in Malda district.

“Multiple investigation teams have reached the spot for a thorough inquiry into the April 1 incidents, where locals allegedly gheraoed judicial officers deputed for SIR work,” a senior official said.