NIA makes fifth arrest in 2017 CRPF training centre attack

A YEAR and four months after a terrorist group stormed the Commando Training Centre of paramilitary forces in south Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another accused in the case.

The Central agency has arrested Irshad Ahmad Reshi, a Pulwama resident, for his alleged involvement in the case. He would be produced before the court on Monday.

“(The) arrested accused Irshad Ahmad Reshi is an active OGW (Over Ground Worker) of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM). He was a close associate of slain terrorist and JeM Commander Noor Mohammad Tantray @ Noor Trali,” the central agency said in a press release. “The attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora was executed under a conspiracy to avenge the death of Noor Trali, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dec 2017,” added the release.

While investigating the case, police had also found role of Mudasir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Midoora Tral. Soon after his name surfaced, Khan joined JeM and went underground. He was killed last month in an encounter in Tral. He is also believed to be the mastermind behind the suicide car-bombing at Pulwama.