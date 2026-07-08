NIA raids 20 places in 9 states, Delhi in online radicalisation case, seizes devices

So far, 11 people have been arrested and a minor has been apprehended in the NIA case. (Representational image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched 20 places across nine states and one Union Territory on Wednesday in connection with an online radicalisation case involving alleged attempts to promote the ideology of ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and establish an Islamic state in India through violent jihad.

“The searches were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi as part of the agency’s ongoing investigation in the case,” an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, several digital devices were seized during the operation and will be sent for forensic examination to gather further evidence about the alleged conspiracy. So far, 11 people have been arrested and a minor has been apprehended in the case.