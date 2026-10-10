NIA to probe ‘larger conspiracy’ in mid-air attack on pilot Smit Machchhar

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 04:51 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR into the mid-air attack on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight 1073, with the Centre directing the agency to probe a “larger conspiracy” behind the incident in which an Omani first officer allegedly stabbed the captain in an attempt to hijack or crash the aircraft.
The case was registered on Friday under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, after the Centre said the matter carried grave national and international ramifications.
According to the complaint, the information before the Centre states that Flight 1073 departed Dubai at 7.05 am on September 30, carrying 174 passengers—most of them Israelis—and six crew members, with Captain Machchhar and an Omani first officer at the controls. “At around 9.21 am, while flying near the Jordan–Saudi Arabia border, the aircraft dived rapidly and turned back into Saudi airspace,” it said.
According to the passengers’ accounts set out in the FIR, the first officer stabbed Captain Machchhar during the flight in an apparent attempt to hijack or crash the plane, before being overwhelmed and restrained by passengers and crew. The captain sustained deep cuts to his head and hands in the attack. “Other flydubai pilots on board subsequently landed the aircraft safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, in Northwestern Saudi Arabia, at 10.45 am. The first officer was arrested by Saudi authorities following the landing,” the complaint said.
The FIR records that the information discloses the commission of offences against Machchhar, an Indian national, under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967—both scheduled offences under the NIA Act.
The Centre said the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth a larger conspiracy required a thorough investigation by the NIA. “The registration of the FIR marks the formal launch of the federal agency’s investigation into the incident, which will examine whether the first officer acted alone or as part of some module,” an official said.