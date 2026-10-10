NIA to probe ‘larger conspiracy’ in mid-air attack on pilot Smit Machchhar

The case was registered on Friday under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, after the Centre said the matter carried grave national and international ramifications.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR into the mid-air attack on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight 1073, with the Centre directing the agency to probe a “larger conspiracy” behind the incident in which an Omani first officer allegedly stabbed the captain in an attempt to hijack or crash the aircraft.

The case was registered on Friday under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, after the Centre said the matter carried grave national and international ramifications.

According to the complaint, the information before the Centre states that Flight 1073 departed Dubai at 7.05 am on September 30, carrying 174 passengers—most of them Israelis—and six crew members, with Captain Machchhar and an Omani first officer at the controls. “At around 9.21 am, while flying near the Jordan–Saudi Arabia border, the aircraft dived rapidly and turned back into Saudi airspace,” it said.