NIA files second chargesheet against SFJ operatives

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its second chargesheet against pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and 10 of its operatives, including the proscribed chief of the outfit, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

The charges are in connection with acts of arson and violence and a propaganda campaign allegedly being run by SFJ operatives to promote “enmity”.

In its last chargesheet, NIA had alleged that the outfit was not only promoting secessionist activity but also influencing Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army to revolt. The latest chargesheet has been filed in connection with a “series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during the 2017-18, carrying out of propaganda activities both online and on ground campaigns in support of SFJ and Referendum- 2020”, the NIA said in a statement. Referendum 2020 is a reference to an online campaign launched by SFJ in support of the formation of Khalistan.

