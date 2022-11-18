NIA files plea in SC against Navlakha house arrest order

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a fresh plea in Supreme Court, urging it to vacate its order allowing house arrest to Bhima Koregaon violence case accused Gautam Navlakha. This came even as Navlakha approached the court alleging delay in implementation of its November 10 order.

The rival pleas were mentioned on Thursday before a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, which said it will be heard on Friday by the bench presided by Justice K M Joseph, which had passed the house arrest order.

Appearing for Navlakha, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan said the activist is yet to be shifted from Taloja jail near Mumbai despite the top court allowing it as the NIA had raised certain objections. She said the agency was yet to inspect the premises where he had proposed to stay although it was required to do so within 48 hours.

“NIA has raised objections. The order of house arrest came on November 10 and they were to inspect the premises within 48 hours, which they have not. Because of their objections, the order cannot be implemented,” she told the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Navlakha, who “is accused of being involved in Maoist activities”, had given an address of the library-cum-office of Communist Party of India instead of a house as the place where he intended to stay.

The case relates to speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police claim these speeches triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial.

The Supreme Court had allowed Navlakha’s request for house arrest citing health reasons. It directed that he will remain in Mumbai at an address already furnished to the court. It also allowed the NIA to inspect the premises before shifting him there and imposed certain conditions, including CCTV surveillance, restrictions on phone use and no access to Internet.

The court had asked his counsel then to furnish the address where he would stay. Accordingly, the counsel informed the court that he would stay on the first floor of a building which had a library on the ground floor.

The NIA, however, pointed out that it had “evaluated” the address claimed as belonging to one Naresh Patil and found that the “the building is in the name of secretary of the Communist Party…” and it is “clear that rather than being a residential premises, it is a public library building under the control of a political party”.

“It is inconceivable how the house arrest of a person, who is accused of Maoist activities, be carried out in a building, which is a public library. Bhavan registered in the name of a political party, i.e. the Communisty Party,” the agency said.

The NIA accused Navlakha of “deliberate and successive repression of material facts”. It said he had chosen to go to Jaslok Hospital for checkup without disclosing that the senior doctor who would check on him is his own brother-in-law.

Urging the court not to given him any special treatment, it said: “No special treatment is available to any other accused of his age who are in jails across the country. Such accused persons of his age (or around that age) are in jails as undertrials or pre-chargesheeted accused with far lesser grave offences alleged against them…The petitioner, being a chargesheeted… accused, of serious charges against the security and integrity of the nation does not deserve any extra leeway not available to other accused in the country.”

The NIA said Navlakha “is a charge-sheeted accused in a serious case involving unlawful activities under the UAPA, including but not limited to working for the banned organisation CPI (Maoist), recruiting members for the said banned organisation and further liasoning with ISI Pakistan… High Court has expedited the trial and ordered the same to be conducted on a day to day basis”. It urged the apex court that “in light of the same… the petitioner ought not to be allowed to avail the special facility of house arrest and be treated in the manner that all such accused of such serious offences are treated with across the country”.