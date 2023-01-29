NIA files FIRs in Dhangri attack, blast

After these incidents, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a review meeting with representatives of security agencies and armed forces in J&K and and handed over the cases to the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered two FIRs in connection with the shooting of civilians at Dhangri in Jammu and Kashmir on January 1 and an IED blast in the area the next day, killing four persons and injuring seven others. In the FIR, the NIA stated that the unidentified miscreants had carried out a blast with the criminal intention to disturb the tranquillity and peace in J&K on the instigation of a cross-border agency. “On January 1, some unknown terrorists equipped with arms and ammunition entered houses of people in Dhangri and opened indiscriminate firing at innocent civilians,” the NIA said in the first FIR.

In the second FIR, the NIA said, “On January 2, some unknown terrorists carried out an explosion at Rajouri districts’s Dhangri.” After these incidents, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a review meeting with representatives of security agencies and armed forces in J&K and and handed over the cases to the NIA.