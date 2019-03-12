NIA files chargesheet against two ‘Hizbul’ men for planning terror strikes in Uttar Pradesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed chargesheet in a Lucknow court against two Hizbul Mujahideen suspects — Kamruj Zaman (39) from Assam’s Hojai district and Osama Bin Javed (23) from Jammu and Kashmir’s South Kishtwar district — in connection with an alleged conspiracy to carry out terror strikes in Uttar Pradesh in 2018. Zaman is in jail while Javed is on the run.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh arrested Zaman alias Dr Hurairah alias Kamaruddin, from Chakeri police station area of Kanpur district on September 13, 2018. The ATS claimed that Kamarruddin planned an attack during Ganesh Chaturthi and conducted a recce of a Ganesha temple in Kanpur. The case was later transferred to the NIA, which began investigation after lodging a fresh FIR on September 24, 2018.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against Kamaruddin and Javed under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 121-A of the IPC, as well as sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Probe is on against other absconding accused, including Jahangir and Hajari, said an NIA press release.

The NIA said during investigation, it came to light that Kamarruddin and Javed underwent nine months’ weapon training in the jungles of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir from June, 2017 after joining the Hizbul.

“While on the run, Kamarruddin was in touch with Javed and HM’s operational commander in Kashmir, Riyaz Naikoo, who later directed him to do recce of a few temples in Kanpur to carry out terror attack. Kamarruddin was also trying to collect arms and explosives..,” the NIA added.