NIA files chargesheet against three men trained in Pak to carry out attacks in India: official

Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs. 100 crore through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram since November last year.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against three persons who allegedly underwent training in Pakistan to carry out terrorist attacks in India on the instructions of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.

The charge-sheet against Muneeb Hameed Bhat, Junaid Ahmad Mattoo and Umer Rashid Wani, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was filed before a special NIA court in Jammu on Thursday.

It was filed under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the official said.

Mattoo and Wani were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the NIA official said.

The case relates to subversive activities of the LeT in Kulgam. It was motivating youths such as Bhat to join the terror group and organised their travel to Pakistan for terrorist training on the basis of valid travel documents following the recommendation of separatist leaders, the NIA official said.

Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case on September 25, 2018, established that LeT terrorist Mattoo motivated Bhat to join the LeT and go to Pakistan for terrorist training, the NIA spokesperson said. He added that Wani, another LeT terrorist, gave him funds to meet the expenses of his visit to the neighbouring country.

In July-August 2017, Bhat visited Pakistan on valid travel documents and was imparted training on using weapons and secret social media chat platforms, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

After returning from Pakistan, he was in constant touch with LeT handlers in Pakistan and with active militants of Kulgam on secret messaging platforms to carry out subversive and terrorist activities in the Valley, the NIA spokesperson said.

Bhat was working as a sleeper cell of the LeT and intended to join the banned terrorist organisation, the official said.

From 2016-2018, many Kashmiri youths were sent by separatist leaders to Pakistan, he added.

They were trained in the camps for five to 15 days. After returning, they were initially used as sleeper cells by militant organisations and subsequently recruited for active militancy, the official said.

