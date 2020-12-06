NIA files chargesheet against six in narco-terror case

The NIA has claimed that the accused procured heroin from their associates in other countries, including Pakistan, and supplied the same in various parts of the country.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against six people from Handwara — allegedly involved in transborder narco-terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country — before the NIA court here on Saturday.

The accused include Abdul Momin Peer alias Peerzada Momen, an assistant lineman at the Power Development Department, Syed Iftikhar Abdrabi, a village level worker (VLW) working at Kupwara Block Development Office, Islam-ul-Haq, a sanitary shop owner, Afaq Ahmad Wani, a branch manager at Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank, Saleem Andrabi, who worked at a Bal Ashram under the Social Welfare Department, and Muneer Ahmad Banday alias Ishfaq, a cement shop owner.

Saleem Andrabi and Muneer Ahmad Banday are said to be absconding while the remaining four have been arrested.

The NIA has claimed that the accused procured heroin from their associates in other countries, including Pakistan, and supplied the same in various parts of the country. Iftikhar Andrabi and Abdul Momin Peer visited Pakistan several times during 2016-17 to meet the operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), the NIA has claimed, adding that the amount generated from drug sales was allegedly pumped into terror activities.

The arrests and filing of case came after a police party intercepted a Creta belonging to Abdul Momin Peer during routine checking at Kairo Bridge in Handwara on June 11, and allegedly found cash worth Rs 20 lakh and 2 kg heroin, the NIA has said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd