Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • NIA files chargesheet against LeT operative, nine others for preparing to revive outfit’s activities in India

NIA files chargesheet against LeT operative, nine others for preparing to revive outfit’s activities in India

The chargesheet also names two persons who have turned approvers. The accused were charged under various sanctions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act, Aadhaar Act and Arms Act.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2018 7:25:15 pm
NIA files chargesheet against LeT operative, nine others for preparing to revive outfit's activities in India The NIA filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding.
Related News

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Sheikh Abdul Naeem and nine others for allegedly preparing to revive the terror outfit’s activities in India on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers.

The NIA filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding. The chargesheet also names two persons who have turned approvers. The accused were charged under various sanctions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act, Aadhaar Act and Arms Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now