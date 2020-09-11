NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam police officer’s killing case

The NIA, which took over the case in June 2019 from the Assam Police

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against seven ULFA cadres for allegedly killing a police officer during a gunfight in Tinsukia district of Assam two years ago, a spokesperson of the anti-terrorism agency said on Friday.

While three of the accused stand arrested in the case, the search is on for four others who are absconding, the spokesperson said.

Officer-in-charge of Bordumsa police station, Sub-inspector Bhaskar Kalita was killed and his service rifle, an AK-47, looted when his party was attacked by a group of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) militants at Kujupathar village on May 4, 2018.

The NIA, which took over the case in June 2019 from the Assam Police, filed the chargesheet under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act before the special judge at Guwahati in Assam on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

He said the accused named in the chargesheet are Bubul Moran alias Tiger Asom, Dipankar Borah alias Ghutuk and Mamun Dihingia (all residents of Tinsukia who have already been arrested in the case) besides Bijit Gogoi alias Arunodoi Dahotia alias Arunodoi Asom of Dibrugarh; Kanto Bora alias Rupom Asom of Golaghat; Santosh Gogoi Sadiya from Tinsukia; and Jushinta Moran alias Yangkho Asom of Sadiya in Tinsukia who are all absconding, the spokesperson said.

“Investigation has established that this terrorist act was committed by a group of ULFA terrorists in result of a conspiracy hatched by the accused persons on instruction of the ULFA leader Arundoi Dahoti alias Arunodoi Asom,” the NIA said.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, it said the group of ULFA militants comprising Kanto Bora alias Rupom Asom, Santosh Gogoi alias Gyan Asom, Bubul Moran alias Tiger Asom, Jushinta Moran alias Yangkho Asom and another ULFA militant Rudreshwar Baruah alias Jaan Asom (already dead), came from their camp in Myanmar to Tinsukia district in Upper Assam, armed with assault weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices, explosive powder, with an aim of raising funds for ULFA and committing terrorist acts at various places in Assam.

“On receipt of the information, the same was sought to be thwarted by Officer in Charge Bordumsa and his team. During the process of laying the cordon, the ULFA cadres fired indiscriminately on Sub-inspector Kalita, who was leading from front, thus killing him,” the NIA said.

The terrorists also snatched his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, while escaping, the spokesperson said, adding that investigation also established that the accused Dipankar Borah alias Ghutuk and Mamun Dihingia were overground workers of ULFA, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and had provided logistical support to its militants.

Further investigation in the case is continuing, the spokesperson said.

