NIA files chargesheet against 23 for Bijapur Maoist ambush that killed 22 security men

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 23 members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) who were allegedly part of a group of 300-400 armed men that ambushed security personnel near Tekalgudiyam village in Bijapur, killing 22 of them, on April 3, 2021.

The 22 personnel were part of a massive anti-Maoist operation comprising over a 1,000 security men who spread out in 10 teams in Bijapur.

One injured jawan back then had told The Indian Express, “We were coming back when we were attacked. We didn’t know when the Naxals covered us from all sides. They had sophisticated weapons.” At least 35 security personnel were injured in the attack and the Maoists fled with their arms and ammunition.

The case was initially registered at Tarrem police station in Bijapur district and was later re-registered by the NIA on June 5 this year.

The probe agency has charged the 23 accused with murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, terrorist acts, among other offences, under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Indian Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The accused are from Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The chargesheet was filed before the NIA special court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

An NIA official said, “Investigations revealed that the accused persons, who are members of the CPI (Maoist), conspired to commit terrorist acts. Their armed cadres attacked the combined security forces CRPF, CoBRA, DRG and state police with heavy fire of barrel grenade launchers (BGL) and automatic weapons. They also abducted one CoBRA jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, and looted his weapon.”