NIA files chargesheet against 11 in RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed its chargesheet against 11 people, including a British national, in the murder case of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Brigadier (Rted) Jagdish Gagneja. The agency also moved an application in the special NIA court here for discharging four accused in the case. The court will next hear the case on November 21.

During investigation, it was found that Gagneja was killed as part of trans-national conspiracy hatched by senior leadership of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Eight acts of targeted killings and attempted killings were executed as part of this conspiracy between January 2016 and October 2017 in Punjab.

All the persons targeted belonged to specific communities and organizations and the objective of the conspiracy was to destabilize the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive the terrorism in the state.

The NIA chargesheet has been filed under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 16, 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against 11 people including Hardeep Singh Shera, who is the main accused, Dharminder Singh alias Gugni, Pahar Singh, Malook Singh and Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian, UK resident Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi Johal, Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwal, and Harmeet Singh alias PhD who is supposed to be operating from Pakistan.

The agency moved the application to discharge accused Amit Arora, Manu Kumar alias Mani, Bharti Sandhu and Samar D’ Souza who it had questioned in connection with the Gagneja’s murder. The court will decide on the application on the next date of hearing. All the four persons were brought on production warrants by the agency from different places for their questioning in the case.

The court also directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Baghapurana police station in Moga district to produce a bike – was used by the accused in carrying out the targeted killings in the state – in the court on November 21.

The agency also submitted the documents pertaining to the protected witnesses. The court directed the agency to deposit the case property. In another application, the agency sought permission from the court to protect the witnesses under sections 17 (2) of the NIA Act and 44 (2) of UAPA Act. The court will decide on the application on November 21.

Gagneja was shot dead in August 2016 in Jalandhar. His murder was a part of the conspiracy of targeted killings to eliminate RSS leaders in the state by pro-Khalistan groups. The case was transferred to the NIA this year following which it registered an FIR in March this year.