NIA files charges against six people for ‘providing logistical support to JeM militants’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet in a special court in Jammu against six people for allegedly providing logistical support to three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants who had infiltrated into the country in January.

The six accused — all residents of Kashmir — were stated to be part of JeM’s “infiltration-transportation” module.

They have been identified as Sameer Ahmed Dar, Asif Ahmed Malik, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmed Khan and Suheel Javid alias Suhail Lone. All have been charged under IPC Sections 120B, 121,121A, 122 and 307 IPC, besides provisions of the UAPA, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

As per the chargesheet, a truck carrying three Pakistani militants was stopped on January 31 at the Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. While Sameer Ahmed Dar, Asif Ahmed Malik and Sartaj Mantoo managed to escape, heavily armed militants hiding inside the the truck opened fire at the police party, before fleeing.

In the ensuing searches, the security forces killed all three Pakistani militants and arrested the truck driver and his two associates. The other three accused were JeM overground workers (OGWs) and they had provided to the militants shelter, logistics and communications. They had also purchased ‘pherans’ for the militants to make them look like Kashmiris, and to help them hide their weapons.

