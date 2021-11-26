scorecardresearch
NIA files charges against Khalistan terrorist Nijjar

“The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by Hardeep Singh Nijjar of proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International and others to carry out terrorist acts in India,” the NIA said in a statement.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 26, 2021 3:53:28 am
Nijjar, from Jalandhar in Punjab, is currently based in Surrey, Canada.

The NIA on Thursday filed a chargesheet against proscribed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in a case of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts against India. Nijjar, from Jalandhar in Punjab, is currently based in Surrey, Canada.

“The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by Hardeep Singh Nijjar of proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International and others to carry out terrorist acts in India,” the NIA said in a statement. “He used to send funds to India…for developing a network of sympathisers for targeted killings in Punjab and was trying to arrange ammunition from his Pakistan-based associates for his nefarious plans.”

