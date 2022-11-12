scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

NIA files charges against 3 LTTE supporters

“The charge sheet was filed against the arrested accused from Tamil Nadu – Naveen alias Chakaravarthy M, Sanjay Prakash J and A Kabilar alias Kabilan,” a spokesperson for the NIA said.

National Investigation Agency NIA, LTTE, ltte attack, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe NIA said investigations also revealed that they had chosen to strike on May 18, which marks the Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, observed by Sri Lankan Tamil people and supporters of LTTE to pay homage to those who died in the Sri Lankan civil war.

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against three LTTE supporters who were allegedly planning terrorist acts to revive the proscribed group in Tamil Nadu.

“The charge sheet was filed against the arrested accused from Tamil Nadu – Naveen alias Chakaravarthy M, Sanjay Prakash J and A Kabilar alias Kabilan,” a spokesperson for the NIA said.

The NIA said the case was related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition and gunpowder during a vehicle check near Puliyampatti division in the Omalur police station area of Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 19. The spokesperson said the accused “were inspired by LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and wanted to create an organisation similar to the LTTE with the aim to wage an armed struggle against the government”.

The case was first registered at Omalur police station on May 19 and was later re-registered by the NIA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

“Investigations have established that the three accused had conspired and associated themselves with the LTTE…, and created an organisation called ‘World Tamil Justice Court’. They had made plans to attack people who work in quarries, crushers and TASMAC liquor shops by using illegal firearms, lethal weapons and explosive substances and also causing destruction to property,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA said investigations also revealed that they had chosen to strike on May 18, which marks the Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, observed by Sri Lankan Tamil people and supporters of LTTE to pay homage to those who died in the Sri Lankan civil war.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 12:38:54 am
Next Story

Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurates MUHS GeneHealth centre in Pune

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement