NIA files case over Kabul gurdwara attack

The NIA Wednesday filed an FIR over the March 25 attack on a gurdwara in Kabul. It is the first case registered by an Indian agency over a terror attack on foreign soil.

The attack which killed 27 people was allegedly carried out by three Islamic State terrorists, one of whom was later identified as a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala.

The agency has registered the case on the basis of one of the victims being an Indian. The NIA Act was amended last year giving the agency powers to register cases regarding attacks on foreign shores if the victims were Indian citizens.

“On 25th of March 2020, unknown gunmen had stormed into a gurudwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul Afghanistan and fired indiscriminately, killing 27 devotees and injuring several others. About 150 persons were inside the gurudwara when the attack took place. An Indian citizen Tian Singh s/o Jeet Singh, r/o S-364 Greater Kailash Part-1, New Delhi was also killed in the attack,” an NIA statement said on Wednesday.

“Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) had claimed the responsibility for this terror attack. As per the preliminary investigation, one Muhsin from Trikkaripur, Kasargod, Kerala and others who had joined ISKP, are suspected to have been involved in the said terrorist attack. This is the first case of its kind which NIA has registered as the recent amendments in NIA Act have empowered NIA to investigate terror cases which are committed at any place outside India against the Indian Citizens or affecting the interest of India,” NIA said.

IS mouthpiece Amaq agency had earlier issued a statement claiming the attack to be a revenge for Kashmir.

