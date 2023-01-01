NIA files 73 cases in 2022, nearly 20% rise from previous year

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 73 cases, including 35 cases of Jihadi terror, in 2022, a 19.67 per cent increase from the 61 cases registered in 2021 and the highest in the last three years. Officials said around 60 cases each were filed by the agency in 2019 and 2020.

“We have registered 73 cases in 2022, which is a 19.67 per cent increase from the 61 cases registered in 2021 and is an all-time high for the NIA. These cases include 35 cases of Jihadi terror in states such as J&K, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, 11 other cases in J&K, 10 related to Left Wing Extreme (LWE), five related to insurgents in the northeast, seven related to PFI, four of Punjab, three cases of gangster-terror-drug smuggler nexus, one case of terror funding and two Fake Indian Currency Notes-related cases,” said a spokesperson of the NIA.

“The NIA has filed 59 chargesheets in 2022 against 368 persons and judgements have been pronounced in 38 cases, all of which have ended in conviction. In all, 109 persons have been convicted to rigorous imprisonment along with fine. Six life sentences have also been awarded. Overall conviction rate as on date is 94.39 per cent. Eight persons have been designated as ‘terrorists’ under UAPA and necessary action against them is being taken by NIA,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said NIA is working in coordination with other central probe agencies and state police to undertake a whole ecosystem approach to dismantle the terrorist networks that aim to harm India.