Toggle Menu
NIA detains madrasa teacher for suspected ISIS linkshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/nia-detains-madrasa-teacher-from-ludhiana-mosque-for-suspected-isis-links-5542721/

NIA detains madrasa teacher for suspected ISIS links

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO Tibba Police Station, said that a team of NIA raided the mosque in the wee hours and detained a person for suspected ISIS links.

murder convict arrested, thane police, life imprisonment, anti corruption bureau, mumbai news, indian express news
Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO Tibba Police Station, said that a team of NIA raided the mosque in the wee hours and detained a person for suspected ISIS links.

A team of National Investigating Agency (NIA) Thursday picked up a maulvi cum madrasa teacher from a mosque in Ludhiana on the suspicion of having links with an ISIS module.

Sources said that Mohammad Owais, who is in his mid-twenties, had come to Ludhiana from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh around a month ago and started working as a maulvi cum madrasa teacher at Madni mosque on Rahon road.

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO Tibba Police Station, said that a team of NIA raided the mosque in the wee hours and detained a person for suspected ISIS links.

Hashim, a sewadar at the mosque, told The Indian Express, “He was working with us on trial basis. He wasn’t a permanent appointee yet. It had only been a month that he had come to Ludhiana from UP and was looking for a job. None from his family lives here. He was teaching children at our madrasa and also working as maulvi. A team from Delhi took him around 6 am today morning. He used to live in mosque only.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Alcohol allowed, no CCTV: SC relaxes norms for Maharashtra dance bars
2 Nation built by those with positive mindsets, not compulsive contrarians: Arun Jaitley
3 Amit Shah will be discharged from AIIMS soon: BJP