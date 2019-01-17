NIA detains madrasa teacher for suspected ISIS links

A team of National Investigating Agency (NIA) Thursday picked up a maulvi cum madrasa teacher from a mosque in Ludhiana on the suspicion of having links with an ISIS module.

Advertising

Sources said that Mohammad Owais, who is in his mid-twenties, had come to Ludhiana from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh around a month ago and started working as a maulvi cum madrasa teacher at Madni mosque on Rahon road.

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO Tibba Police Station, said that a team of NIA raided the mosque in the wee hours and detained a person for suspected ISIS links.

Hashim, a sewadar at the mosque, told The Indian Express, “He was working with us on trial basis. He wasn’t a permanent appointee yet. It had only been a month that he had come to Ludhiana from UP and was looking for a job. None from his family lives here. He was teaching children at our madrasa and also working as maulvi. A team from Delhi took him around 6 am today morning. He used to live in mosque only.”