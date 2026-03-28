NIA court refuses consular access to 7 foreigners, extends custody by 10 days

According to the agency, the accused persons have disclosed to them during interrogation that they were in “direct touch and abetted in their terrorist illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK47 rifles”.

A special NIA court on Friday turned down the request for consular access sought by six Ukrainians and an American arrested on March 13 for breaching national security. The court also extended their NIA custody by 10 days up to April 6.

Earlier in the day, the judge allowed the agency’s plea seeking holding the proceedings at its headquarters. The NIA represented by Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, Public Prosecutor Anil Dabas, and Advocates Jatin and Amit Rohilla had moved an application before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court citing a sensitive probe with global ramifications, and security concerns.

Along with the NIA’s counsel and Judge Sharma, legal aid counsel Piyush Sachdeva, who appeared for the American, also went to the NIA headquarters.