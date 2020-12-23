NIA conducts searches at 7 Kerala locations in terror probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Thrissur and Kozhikode in Kerala in connection with its probe into activities of Syria-based terror outfit Jund Al-Aqsa, aka Jabhat Al Nusra, in India. (File)

​”The houses searched are of Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohamed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer,” the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA had registered the case in 2019 by taking suo motu cognizance of activities of six people who were alleged to be associated with the group while working in Qatar in 2013. The six had been identified as Hashir Mohammed from Ernakulam; Sidhikul Akbar from Malappuram; Muhammed Irfan from Kannur; Thaha Mohammed from Shimoga in Karnataka; Sultan Abdullah from Kozhikode; and Fayez Farooq from Thrissur.

According to the agency, while they were in Qatar the accused “had conspired from 2013 onwards, conducted preparations or travelled to Syria and joined the proscribed terrorist organizations Jund AL Aqsa or Jabhat AL Nusrah”.

The NIOA statement said: “Investigation has revealed that​Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohammed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer, while being in Qatar till early-2019, were in contact with the accused Sidhikul Akbar and had provided funds to fugitive, based in Syria.”

During searches, nine mobile phones, 15 SIM cards, one iPad, six laptops, three memory cards and various documents have been seized, the agency stated.

