Coimbatore blast case: NIA arrests three suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the October 23 blast that took place near Kottai Eswaran Temple in Ukkadam area of Coimbatore. The explosion had killed a 25-year-old youth, who allegedly was a terrorist owing allegiance to global terror group ISIS.

The blast in the car laden with explosives on Diwali killed its occupant. A case was registered at the Ukkadam police station on October 23, and later re-registered by the NIA on October 27. “Umar Faaruq (39) alias K Srinivasan of Nilgiris district, Mohammed Thoufeek (25), and Ferose Khan (28) of Coimbatore were arrested for their involvement in the October 23 explosion,” an NIA spokesperson said.

“After preliminary investigations, it has emerged that the deceased accused, Jamesha Mubeen, after taking bayath (oath of allegiance) to the ISIS, planned to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith and with the intention to strike terror among people,” the spokesperson said.

“Investigations have revealed that Faaruq and Khan were part of the conspiracy meetings attended by Mubeen at Farooq’s residence in Nilgiris district. The accused also provided support to Mubeen . Thoufeek was in possession of incriminating literature and books connected to radical Islam and also had handwritten notes on preparation of explosives,” the spokesperson said.