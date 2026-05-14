NIA chargesheets 10 in Red Fort car bomb case; Al-Qaeda link revealed

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a massive 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in connection with the Red Fort car bomb explosion that claimed 11 lives and injured several others on November 10 last year, an NIA spokesperson said.
The chargesheet has been filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts.
“All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which was designated a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018,” the spokesperson said.
The chargesheet invokes sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 (UAPA), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Explosive Substances Act 1908, the Arms Act 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.
“Charges against Pulwama-based Dr Umer Un Nabi, a former assistant professor of Medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, have been proposed for abatement due to his death,” the spokesperson added.
According to NIA, the other accused chargesheeted are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, and Yasir Ahmad Dar.
“The investigation spanned Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi NCR, incorporating 588 oral testimonies, over 395 documents, and more than 200 seized exhibits,” the spokesperson said.
NIA’s probe, taken over from the Delhi Police, uncovered a major jihadist conspiracy involving radicalised medical professionals inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology.
“At a clandestine meeting in Srinagar in 2022, the accused reconstituted AGuH as ‘AGuH Interim’ after a failed ‘Hizrat’ to Afghanistan via Turkey. Under this outfit, they launched “Operation Heavenly Hind” to overthrow India’s democratic government and impose Sharia rule. The group recruited members, propagated violent ideology, stockpiled arms and ammunition, and manufactured explosives using commercial chemicals,” the spokesperson said.
Probe has revealed that the accused had fabricated and tested IEDs, including the Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) used in the blast, perfected through clandestine experiments.
“The identity of Dr Umer Un Nabi, who died in the explosion, was confirmed via DNA fingerprinting. Forensic exams, voice analysis, and evidence from Al-Falah University and Jammu & Kashmir sites bolstered the case,” the spokesperson added.
“Probe has also revealed that the accused illegally procured prohibited arms like an AK-47 rifle, a Krinkov rifle, and country-made pistols with live ammunition. They experimented with rocket and drone-mounted IEDs targeting security establishments in Jammu & Kashmir and beyond, acquiring lab equipment such as MMO anodes, electric circuits, and switches from online and offline sources,” the spokesperson said.
“Their plans to expand operations nationwide were foiled by the module’s busting. Eleven arrests have been made so far, with NIA pursuing absconders whose roles emerged during the investigation,” the spokesperson added.
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