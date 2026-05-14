NIA chargesheets 10 in Red Fort car bomb case; Al-Qaeda link revealed

Red Fort car bomb explosion on November 10, 2025 claimed 11 lives and injured several others. (Express photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a massive 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in connection with the Red Fort car bomb explosion that claimed 11 lives and injured several others on November 10 last year, an NIA spokesperson said.

The chargesheet has been filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts.

“All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which was designated a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018,” the spokesperson said.

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The chargesheet invokes sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 (UAPA), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Explosive Substances Act 1908, the Arms Act 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.