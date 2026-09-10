NIA keeps probe open against 7 foreigners; anti-terror charges possible

The NIA chargesheet, filed under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, did not invoke UAPA against the seven foreign nationals.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readSep 10, 2026 09:35 AM IST
NIA chargesheet US national six Ukrainians, Matthew Van Dyke, Myanmar ethnic armed groups, Chin National Front, Kachin Independence Army, NIA investigation, Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, UAPA charges, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NIA news, Indian express newsVan Dyke and six Ukrainians were arrested in March this year for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.(Special Arrangement)
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has established that a US national and six Ukrainians, arrested for their alleged links with Indian ethnic armed groups, had links with Myanmar-based groups, but has not found “conclusive evidence” that they were acting against India.

The country’s top counter-terrorism law enforcement body has found that Matthew Van Dyke, the 46-year-old American National, had military links with Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, including providing drone-warfare training. The agency also said Van Dyke met with other accused last year in Ukraine.

Van Dyke and Ukrainians Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk, and Viktor Kaminskyi were arrested in March this year for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.

Also Read | American held by NIA for terror plot fought in Libya, Ukraine

NIA registered the case against them on March 13, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The chargesheet, filed on Tuesday under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, before a special NIA court in Delhi, did not invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the seven men.

Probe continues

A source said the NIA probe has so far found no conclusive evidence that the accused were involved in activities directed against India or had trained Indian insurgent groups, though investigators have not ruled out the possibility.

The source said the agency will continue its investigation into terror-related offences to ascertain whether the accused had any links with Indian insurgent groups or were involved in activities against India’s security.

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“If evidence is found later to justify charges under UAPA, it may be added in a supplementary charge sheet,” an official said.

Also Read | ‘Lost 14 kg, now going hungry’: Terror accused from US wants pasta in Tihar

According to the source, the probe shows that the accused came to India in December 2025 and later crossed the Indo-Myanmar border illegally to reach Victoria Camp in Myanmar.

The source said the accused allegedly provided training in drone warfare, drone operations, drone assembly, and jamming technology to members of Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, including the Chin National Front and the Kachin Independence Army. “Evidence also indicated their participation in joint combat operations in Myanmar,” the source added.

The investigation further established that the accused received logistical support from members of the Chin National Front, and that the mission was financed through funds arranged by a commander of a Myanmar-based rebel group, the source said.

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During the investigation, NIA seized consignments containing drones and other related equipment that Customs authorities in Delhi had detained, according to the source. “Substantial quantities of electronic devices and other alleged incriminating material were also seized and are currently under scrutiny,” the source said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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