NIA keeps probe open against 7 foreigners; anti-terror charges possible

3 min readSep 10, 2026 09:35 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has established that a US national and six Ukrainians, arrested for their alleged links with Indian ethnic armed groups, had links with Myanmar-based groups, but has not found “conclusive evidence” that they were acting against India.
The country’s top counter-terrorism law enforcement body has found that Matthew Van Dyke, the 46-year-old American National, had military links with Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, including providing drone-warfare training. The agency also said Van Dyke met with other accused last year in Ukraine.
Van Dyke and Ukrainians Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk, and Viktor Kaminskyi were arrested in March this year for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.
NIA registered the case against them on March 13, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The chargesheet, filed on Tuesday under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, before a special NIA court in Delhi, did not invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the seven men.
Probe continues
A source said the NIA probe has so far found no conclusive evidence that the accused were involved in activities directed against India or had trained Indian insurgent groups, though investigators have not ruled out the possibility.
The source said the agency will continue its investigation into terror-related offences to ascertain whether the accused had any links with Indian insurgent groups or were involved in activities against India’s security.
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“If evidence is found later to justify charges under UAPA, it may be added in a supplementary charge sheet,” an official said.
According to the source, the probe shows that the accused came to India in December 2025 and later crossed the Indo-Myanmar border illegally to reach Victoria Camp in Myanmar.
The source said the accused allegedly provided training in drone warfare, drone operations, drone assembly, and jamming technology to members of Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, including the Chin National Front and the Kachin Independence Army. “Evidence also indicated their participation in joint combat operations in Myanmar,” the source added.
The investigation further established that the accused received logistical support from members of the Chin National Front, and that the mission was financed through funds arranged by a commander of a Myanmar-based rebel group, the source said.
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During the investigation, NIA seized consignments containing drones and other related equipment that Customs authorities in Delhi had detained, according to the source. “Substantial quantities of electronic devices and other alleged incriminating material were also seized and are currently under scrutiny,” the source said.