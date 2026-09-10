NIA keeps probe open against 7 foreigners; anti-terror charges possible

Van Dyke and six Ukrainians were arrested in March this year for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.(Special Arrangement)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has established that a US national and six Ukrainians, arrested for their alleged links with Indian ethnic armed groups, had links with Myanmar-based groups, but has not found “conclusive evidence” that they were acting against India.

The country’s top counter-terrorism law enforcement body has found that Matthew Van Dyke, the 46-year-old American National, had military links with Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, including providing drone-warfare training. The agency also said Van Dyke met with other accused last year in Ukraine.

Van Dyke and Ukrainians Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk, and Viktor Kaminskyi were arrested in March this year for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.