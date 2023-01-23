NIA files chargesheet against two CPI (Maoist) ground workers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two men, who have been arrested in a case related to funding to the cadres of the banned Communist Party of India(Maoist). The agency said its investigation has revealed that huge funds were extorted from contractors and were routed through various channels.

“The NIA has filed a charge sheet against two accused identified as Tarun Kumar and Pradyuman Sharma in NIA Special Court, Ranchi, Jharkhand in a case, which pertains to a conspiracy hatched by the members of CPI (Maoist), for its revival in Magadh Zone and to raise funds for the organization,” said a spokesperson of NIA.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on December 30, 2021.

“Investigations have revealed that a prominent CPI (Maoist) cadre Pradyuman Sharma, along with FIR named accused Abhinav alias Gaurav Kumar and others were conspiring to revive the CPI (Maoist) organization in the Magadh zone. In furtherance of this sinister motive, they conspired to raise funds for the procurement of arms and ammunition and imparting training to Maoist cadres in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and to liaise with incarcerated Naxals and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in various Jails for a commission of terrorist acts and activities,” the spokesperson added.

Both accused have been charge-sheeted on charges of criminal conspiracy and extortion and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).